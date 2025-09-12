Azerbaijan amplifies natural gas extraction countrywide in 8M2025

Azerbaijan produced 33.58 billion cubic meters of natural gas from January through August 2025. This represents an increase of 553.8 million cubic meters, or 1.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2024. Of this, 25.83 billion cubic meters were marketable gas, up 708.6 million cubic meters, or 2.8 percent, from the first eight months of last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register