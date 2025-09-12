Uzbekistan highlights rising investment potential and export expansion of Tashkent region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 12. Over the past eight years, the Tashkent region has attracted $10 billion of regional and $8 billion of sectoral investments, while about 1,000 new industrial, trade, and service enterprises have been launched, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

These results were presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a meeting dedicated to assessing the effectiveness of reforms and outlining new plans for the region.

In just the last three years, the number of enterprises with an annual turnover exceeding 10 billion soums ($800,000) has grown 1.8 times, reaching 1,700. At the same time, the number of companies with a turnover above 100 billion soums ($8 million) rose from 137 to 193. As a result, while previously the region’s annual exports had not even reached $1 billion, in the current year this figure has already surpassed that milestone.

Large industrial parks worth $2.1 billion are being created in the region with the active participation of Chinese investors. To accelerate the transformation of the Tashkent region, presidential decrees for 2025–2027 were adopted, backed by more than 40 trillion soums ($3.2 billion) in financing. Thanks to these measures, unemployment and poverty rates are steadily declining, with plans to reduce them to 4.5 percent by the end of this year.

To further intensify reforms, a special headquarters has been established in the Tashkent region at the initiative of the head of state. The program and projects prepared by this headquarters were presented at the meeting, where President Mirziyoyev issued concrete instructions to ministries and agencies to ensure smooth implementation and prompt problem-solving.

Among key projects, the construction of two new substations is planned to support industrial enterprises with foreign investment in the cities of Nurafshan, Almalyk, and Chirchik. In Bekabad, production of auto parts will be established to replace imports, while in the Akkurgan district, enterprises in the food and textile industries will be launched. Along the Karasu Canal, which runs through the Akhangaran, Angren, and Urtachirchik districts, modern tourist and shopping complexes will be developed.

In total, investment projects worth $2.5 billion have been designed for the region. Their realization will provide jobs for more than 11,000 people and create an export potential estimated at $434 million.

The president particularly emphasized that all available opportunities must be mobilized to transform mahallas into areas free from unemployment and poverty, turning them into sustainable drivers of growth and social stability.

