Kazakhstan eyes Hong Kong partnership to unlock Middle Corridor’s trade potential

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 12. During the 10th "One Belt, One Road" Summit held in Hong Kong, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of National Economy, Yerlan Sagnaev, spoke at a political dialogue session and proposed a cooperative effort with Hong Kong to develop the international route along Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea coastline, Trend reports via the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

He emphasized that it was in Kazakhstan 12 years prior that the inception of this global initiative was proclaimed, which has since evolved into a pivotal element in the realm of international collaboration.

“In order to ensure further stable growth of the transit of Chinese goods, we invite Hong Kong companies to participate in the development of transport infrastructure and the implementation of joint projects on Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea coast within the framework of ‘Central Asia – China.’ Kazakhstan is ready to deepen cooperation with Chinese partners on this matter,” said the vice minister.

According to Sagnaev, the volume of freight transportation from China to Europe through Central Asia is rapidly growing, partly thanks to the joint development of the “golden corridor”—the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, is a multimodal transport route connecting China with Europe through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and further to Türkiye and Europe.

