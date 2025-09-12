German firm launches high-tech leak detection solution in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

German company Gutermann AG has introduced advanced AI-powered water leak detection technology in Azerbaijan, aiming to cut water losses that can reach up to 40 percent in some areas. The solution, including Zone Scan devices using NB-IoT technology, is expected to improve efficiency for local water utilities and enable precise, cost-effective leak management.

