Azerbaijan sizes up local output of passenger cars and trucks in 8M2025

Azerbaijan produced 2,309 passenger cars from January through August 2025, down 12.1 percent from the same period last year. Truck production also declined sharply, falling by 43.6 percent to 220 units. As of September 1, ready inventories stood at 16 passenger cars and 61 trucks.

