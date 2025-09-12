Uzbekistan, Japan’s Ajinomoto explore new avenues for food industry co-op

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 12. Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov held talks with a delegation from Japan’s leading corporation Ajinomoto, led by Senior Vice President and Executive Director Masai Yoshiteru, to discuss the company’s prospects of entering the Uzbek market, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on establishing local production and distribution of high-quality food additives in Uzbekistan.

At the end of the meeting, both sides underlined the strategic importance of partnership with Ajinomoto for the development and localization of Uzbekistan’s food industry and agreed on concrete steps for the effective implementation of joint project initiatives.

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Tokyo, Ajinomoto is a global leader in the production of food products, food additives, chemical goods, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The corporation brings together more than 65 enterprises worldwide, with total assets of $9.6 billion and an annual turnover exceeding $10 billion. Today, the company employs over 33,400 people.