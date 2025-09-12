Kazakhstan and Afghanistan discuss multimillion agricultural trade deal
Photo: Food Contract Corporation of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Food Contract Corporation held a meeting in Kabul with Afghan public and private sector representatives to explore agricultural trade opportunities, focusing on key crops like wheat and soybeans, with potential contracts over $100 million. Organized by the Kazakhstan Trade House in Herat, the meeting also addressed food security in Central Asia.
