Kazakhstan’s Food Contract Corp plans major agro-export growth to Pakistani market

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan’s Food Contract Corporation aims to expand agricultural exports to Pakistan, offering products like wheat, barley, oilseeds, lentils, and sunflower oil. The company is ready to fulfill long-term contracts and collaborate with foreign investors. A cooperation protocol was signed between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Pakistan’s Ministry of Food Security.

