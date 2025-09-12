Kazakhstan’s Food Contract Corp plans major agro-export growth to Pakistani market
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan’s Food Contract Corporation aims to expand agricultural exports to Pakistan, offering products like wheat, barley, oilseeds, lentils, and sunflower oil. The company is ready to fulfill long-term contracts and collaborate with foreign investors. A cooperation protocol was signed between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Pakistan’s Ministry of Food Security.
