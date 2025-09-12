Kazakhstan’s natural gas trade strategy gains momentum in 1H2025
Photo: South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company
In the first half of 2025, imported natural gas accounted for 44.6 percent of Kazakhstan’s resources, while exports nearly doubled to 43.4 percent. Total exports and re-exports grew 2.6 times to 4.1 billion cubic meters, primarily sent to Russia and China.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy