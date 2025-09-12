Emirati LuLu Group set to build meat processing mill and distribution center in Kazakhstan
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, met with Yusuf Ali, founder of LuLu Group International, to discuss the company’s plans to build a meat processing plant and agricultural distribution center in Kazakhstan. They explored investment opportunities in the agro-industrial and trade sectors, with LuLu aiming to expand cooperation by sourcing more Kazakh products.
