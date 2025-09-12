Kazakhstan’s natural gas production sees drop in 7M2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

From January through July 2025, Kazakhstan’s natural gas production fell 10.3 percent year-on-year to 14.8 billion cubic meters, mainly from West Kazakhstan (93 percent of total). Domestic supply covered 55.4 percent of demand, down from 73.6 percent in 2024, due to a 2.3-fold rise in imports.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register