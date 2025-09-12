Anyma, Martin Garrix and Glass Animals take stage in Baku – spectacular concerts at Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025! (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12.​ From 19–21 September, the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 in Baku will combine racing excitement with a world-class music show. This year, the Baku Crystal Hall stage will unite three global music powerhouses – Anyma, Martin Garrix and Glass Animals!

19 September – Anyma

One of the most futuristic names in electronic music, Anyma will deliver an unforgettable night in Baku with an audiovisual performance that blurs the boundaries between reality and fantasy. His show is more than just a concert – it is a journey into a parallel universe where technology, visuals, light and sound merge into one. Anyma’s performances have captivated audiences at some of the world’s most prestigious festivals – from Tomorrowland to Coachella.

20 September – Martin Garrix and Glass Animals

Ranked multiple times as the world’s No. 1 DJ by DJ Mag Top 100 DJs, Martin Garrix will bring his global hits to Baku, performing live for his fans. Tracks like “Animals”, “Scared to Be Lonely” (with Dua Lipa), “In the Name of Love” (with Bebe Rexha), and “We Are the People” (with Bono & The Edge) have left a lasting mark on global music history. Known for his high-energy sets and spectacular stage presence, Garrix promises one of the most electrifying moments of the race weekend.

British indie-pop sensation Glass Animals made history with their mega-hit “Heat Waves”, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. With a unique creative style and highly engaging performances, the band will deliver an extraordinary musical experience in Baku. Their energy and emotional connection with the crowd will make this night truly unforgettable.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 is not only about speed and competition – it is about a full festival atmosphere. Over three nights, the thrill of motorsport and the magic of music will transform Baku into a true global festival hub.

Concert access is included with race tickets, and separate concert tickets are also available.

Race tickets are available at www.bakucitycircuit.com, while concert tickets only can be purchased at city ticket offices.