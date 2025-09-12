Azerbaijan tracks maritime freight and passenger flow over 8M2025
From January through August 2025, Azerbaijan transported 6.17 million tons of cargo by sea, a 9.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Nearly half (48.2 percent) of this cargo consisted of oil, with 80 percent being transit cargo. Meanwhile, passenger transport by sea declined by eight percent, totaling 17,200 people during the period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy