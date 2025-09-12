Azerbaijan tracks maritime freight and passenger flow over 8M2025

From January through August 2025, Azerbaijan transported 6.17 million tons of cargo by sea, a 9.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Nearly half (48.2 percent) of this cargo consisted of oil, with 80 percent being transit cargo. Meanwhile, passenger transport by sea declined by eight percent, totaling 17,200 people during the period.

