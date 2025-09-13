Albania sees significant growth in 2Q2025 average wages
Albania's average wages continued to rise in the second quarter of 2025, with notable growth across public administration, education, and healthcare sectors. New data shows a shift toward higher-paying jobs and a more balanced wage distribution nationwide.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy