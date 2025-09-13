Azerbaijan evaluates information and communication services nationwide in 8M2025
From January through August 2025, Azerbaijan's information and communication services sector generated 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion). This represents a 7.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Of the total, 34.4 percent—or 825.9 million manat ($485.8 million)—came from mobile telecommunications services.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy