Kazakhstan and EBRD discuss modernization projects for communal infrastructure

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 13. Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yersayin Nagaspayev held a meeting with a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) led by Huseyin Ozhan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan.

At the meeting, they discussed the implementation of joint projects for the reconstruction and construction of sewage treatment facilities (STFs) in the cities of Aktobe, Karaganda, and Ridder.

The minister confirmed that the state is ready to support the construction projects of STFs within the framework of the National Project for the modernization of the energy and utilities sectors. The parties discussed the need to revise the financial model of the project in Ridder and the current status of the competitive procedures for the treatment facilities in Aktobe.

In the course of the discussion, particular attention was given to the participation of international companies in the development of the water supply and wastewater sectors. This measure reflects the priorities outlined in the recent Address of President Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is an international financial institution supporting projects in more than 30 countries worldwide. The bank has been actively working in Kazakhstan since 1993, investing in transport, energy, utilities, and financial infrastructure. To date, the EBRD has financed over 300 projects in our country with a total amount exceeding 10 billion euros, paying special attention to issues of the green economy and sustainable development.

