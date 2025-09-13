Hong Kong’s Cathay to roll out direct flights to Kazakhstan as part of its network growth

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 13. During recent negotiations on air service development between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hong Kong Transport and Logistics Bureau, a representative of Cathay Airways stated that the airline is gearing up to spread its wings with direct flights to Kazakhstan as it adds new aircraft to its fleet, Trend reports, citing the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

Following the culmination of the negotiations, the allocation of weekly flight slots for carriers from each nation has been augmented from 7 to 14, encompassing 7 flights endowed with fifth freedom privileges. This initiative will enable Kazakhstani carriers to leverage the operational capabilities of Hong Kong Airport while simultaneously granting Hong Kong airlines access to the aviation infrastructure of Kazakhstani airports.



The augmentation of the regulatory architecture and the reinstatement of aerial operations are anticipated to catalyze the progressive evolution of commerce, economic synergies, enterprise dynamics, and tourism partnerships between the two nations.

Hong Kong’s Cathay is one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo carriers. The airline operates flights to over 100 destinations worldwide. Its fleet consists of more than 170 aircraft, and work is currently underway to further expand its fleet.

The Fifth Freedom Rights, as delineated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and codified within the framework of the "Freedoms of the Air," empower an airline to engage in the transportation of revenue passengers or cargo between two foreign jurisdictions, contingent upon the flight's origination or destination being the airline's home country.

