Uzbekistan’s pharma sector teams up with Turkmen partners for joint ventures

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 13. A delegation from Turkmenistan’s Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Management visited the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency to gain a detailed overview of the operations at Tashkent Pharma Park, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ongoing projects in the pharmaceutical sector, the implementation of international quality standards (GMP, GDP, GPP), and the development of biotechnology. They also explored prospects for joint production of syringes, dietary supplements, and children’s nutrition products.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to maintain regular collaboration and conduct ongoing consultations between the partners.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Turkmenistan reached $586.6 million from January through July 2025. This represents a decrease of approximately 22.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024 ($757.0 million), but an increase of about 19.1 percent compared to 2023 ($492.4 million).

