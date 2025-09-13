ADB to bail out Azerbaijan with technical know-how

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13.​ The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed an agreed document under the Technical Assistance Agreement (TAS), formalizing the commitments of both parties, Trend reports.

The document was signed during a meeting between ADSEA Chairman Zaur Mikayilov and ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal.

From the agency, Chairman Zaur Mikayilov, First Deputy Chairman Khayyam Mammadov, Advisor to the Chairman Asad Shirinov, and Head of the Strategy, International Cooperation, and Science Department Riad Akhundzade attended the meeting.

Representing the Asian Development Bank were Country Director for Azerbaijan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, Regional Director for Private Sector Development, Enrico Pinali, Director of Markets Development and PPP Office, Mohammed Azim Hashimi, Senior Markets Development Specialist, Masayuki Kanda, Principal Private Sector Development Officer, Sanan Shabanov, and Consultant Ramazan Samedov.

The discussions focused on opportunities for cooperation in the field of public-private partnership (PPP) in Azerbaijan and on potential technical assistance projects with the Asian Development Bank. The meeting concluded with the signing of the agreed TAS document, officially setting out the obligations of both sides.

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) was instituted via a presidential decree on March 30, 2023, with the objective of optimizing hydrological resource governance and mitigating the challenges associated with water scarcity within the national context. The agency was established through the amalgamation of antecedent hydrological governance bodies into a singular, cohesive framework.

