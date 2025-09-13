Turkmenistan launches tender for construction work at Ashgabat Creative Center
Turkmenistan's Ministry of Construction and Architecture is launching a tender for construction work at the Jahan Creative Center in Ashgabat. The project aims to expand educational, creative, and cultural facilities, fostering innovation, arts, and community engagement in the region.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy