Azerbaijan’s railway freight weakens while passenger transport strengthens in 8M2025
Railway cargo transport in Azerbaijan fell by about 10 percent in January–August, while passenger numbers grew by nearly 20 percent compared to last year. Overall, the transport sector moved around 160 million tons of cargo, with the majority carried by road and pipelines.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy