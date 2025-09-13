Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output sees steady growth in 8M2025

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the first eight months of 2025, Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector experienced steady growth, with an increase in gross agricultural output. This progress was supported by gains in both livestock and crop production. The country also saw a rise in the production of key food products such as meat, milk, and eggs, along with growth in livestock populations including cattle, horses, camels, and poultry.

