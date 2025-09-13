Uzbekistan reveals trade turnover with Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan’s trade with Turkmenistan has reached $586.6 million in the first seven months of 2025, driven largely by imports of energy resources, chemicals, and raw materials. While trade declined compared to 2024, it showed significant growth from 2023, reflecting the country’s expanding global economic ties and growing foreign trade turnover.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register