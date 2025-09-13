Uzbekistan reveals trade turnover with Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan’s trade with Turkmenistan has reached $586.6 million in the first seven months of 2025, driven largely by imports of energy resources, chemicals, and raw materials. While trade declined compared to 2024, it showed significant growth from 2023, reflecting the country’s expanding global economic ties and growing foreign trade turnover.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy