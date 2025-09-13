Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in fuel oil output in 8M2025
Azerbaijan produced nearly 60,000 tons of fuel oil in January–August, more than doubling output compared to last year. Despite this growth, the overall value of petroleum product manufacturing slightly declined to about 4 billion manat.
