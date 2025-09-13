Azerbaijan expands liquefied gas output in 8M2025

Azerbaijan produced about 151,000 tons of liquefied gas in the first eight months of this year, marking a nearly 14 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Despite the growth in liquefied gas output, the overall value of oil products manufacturing slightly declined to around 3.6 billion manat.

