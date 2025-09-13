Azerbaijan announces its asphalt and petroleum coke output in 8M2025

Azerbaijan produced 159,500 tons of asphalt from January through August 2025, down 9.3 percent from the same period in 2024. During the same period, petroleum coke output rose by 8.2 percent to 149,800 tons. As of September 1, asphalt reserves stood at 8,600 tons, while petroleum coke stocks reached 24,100 tons.

