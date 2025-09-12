Azerbaijan records positive foreign investment trends in 8M2025

Azerbaijan attracted around 2.6 billion manat in foreign investment into fixed capital in the first eight months of the year, with the non-oil sector seeing the strongest growth. Overall, total investment in the country reached nearly 11.4 billion manat, with more than half allocated to production and the majority financed by domestic sources.

