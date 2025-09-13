President Tokayev's industrial agenda. Tracking Kazakhstan's progress through figures and projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Industry development is becoming a key measure of Kazakhstan’s economic resilience. In a recent address to the nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the country is not just pursuing quantitative growth in production but is focused on a qualitative transformation of the sector - one that will secure Kazakhstan’s place in global manufacturing chains.

Over the past five years, the manufacturing sector has delivered impressive results. Gross value added has doubled to nearly $31.5 billion, and the sector now accounts for 12.4% of GDP. More than 12,000 permanent jobs have been created, and 163 new enterprises have opened.

But numbers tell only part of the story. Today, the focus is not just on production growth but on its structure. Kazakhstan is prioritizing high-tech engineering, metallurgy, and the production of deeply processed goods.

The Karaganda region plays a central role as the country’s industrial heart. Over the coming years, 120 investment projects are planned there, including facilities for rare-earth metal processing. Last year, the region’s enterprises produced over $5.5 billion worth of goods.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov predicts 190 new projects this year, worth $2.8 billion, which could create more than 20,000 jobs if delivered on schedule. This scale of planning reflects a systematic approach to industrial development, building the infrastructure needed for sustainable growth.

Despite these achievements, President Tokayev stressed that more needs to be done. “The priority is the production of deeply processed goods that are competitive both domestically and internationally. We need a streamlined, coordinated approach,” he said.

The president also noted that past efforts were “non-systemic,” with support measures often implemented through fragmented institutions, creating uncertainty and slowing growth. In the coming years, transparency, coordination, and strategic focus will be essential.

Special emphasis is being placed on high-tech production and deeply processed goods with international demand. This sector will define the future of Kazakhstan’s industry: metallurgy and chemical production are already adopting next-generation technologies, while the mining and metallurgical complex remains the industrial backbone.

A strategic example is the development of gas chemistry and liquefied gas processing. “It is essential to launch a major gas chemical complex in Atyrau and liquefied gas processing plants in Pavlodar on schedule,” the president said. Efficient use of hydrocarbon resources can turn traditional materials into drivers of high-tech production.

Industrial success depends on a reliable energy base. Kazakhstan is modernizing its energy system on a large scale and implementing major projects with foreign investors. Over the next five years, 6.3 GW of green energy will be added.

Nuclear energy is also a priority: the first nuclear power plant project in the Almaty region has started in cooperation with Rosatom. President Tokayev stressed the need to plan now for a second and third plant.

This approach is not just about diversifying energy sources; it is a strategic tool for sustainable development. The energy system must support industry, transport, and utilities while enabling digitalization of production.

President Tokayev also highlighted the importance of modern geological exploration: “We need up-to-date digital maps of our mineral resources. This will allow us to assess deposit potential on a new level… Successful exploration requires a solid scientific foundation,” he said.

Kazakhstan is actively leveraging international financing. Cooperation with the EBRD, ADB, World Bank, and EIB supports large infrastructure and green projects, modernizes production, and develops transport corridors and social infrastructure.

Notable projects include the reconstruction of the Aktobe-Ulgaysyn road, expansion of the Khimfarm pharmaceutical plant in Shymkent, and the construction of a university hospital in Almaty and a multidisciplinary clinic in Kokshetau. These initiatives improve citizens’ quality of life, stimulate industrial production, create jobs, and reinforce Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable regional partner.

With around 129 active EBRD projects totaling over $3.2 billion, the country is building a system of industrial development based on international standards, innovation, and sustainability.

Kazakhstan’s industry is undergoing a transformation, combining production growth with modernization and technological upgrades. President Tokayev’s strategic vision aims to establish a systematic, competitive, and diversified industrial base.

This is about more than numbers. It’s about turning traditional sectors into high-tech industries, using hydrocarbons for deep industrial processing, and making energy a driver of sustainable economic growth. In this sense, the success of Kazakhstan’s industrial policy is already clear: a structure is taking shape that can withstand external challenges, integrate into global chains, and ensure long-term development.