U.S. expanding co-op with Georgia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan along Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13.​ United States Chargé d’Affaires Alan Purcell convened with a delegation of American business leaders and representatives from Georgian enterprises and governmental organizations to investigate potential in trade, energy, infrastructure, and logistics within the Middle Corridor region, Trend reports via the U.S. Embassy in Georgia.

The delegation was organized in partnership with the U.S. Commercial Service, the American-Georgian Business Council (AGBC), the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), and the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan. During the visit, the delegation traveled to Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

The embassy noted that the participants explored prospects for strengthening cooperation between the United States and Georgia in critical infrastructure, digital trade, new technologies, transport, and logistics. Georgian Minister of Economy Mariam Kvrivishvili also took part in the meeting.

“This delegation highlights the commitment of the United States to developing economic partnerships and enhancing regional connectivity,” the statement noted.

The Middle Corridor is a trade and transport route linking Asia with Europe, serving as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors. It begins in China, passes through Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe, providing a shorter land-based connection between East Asia and Europe.

