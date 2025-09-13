Uzbekistan, AIIB mark key milestones in multi-year investment program

Photo: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)

Uzbekistan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are deepening their strategic partnership, marking significant milestones in water, energy, and transport infrastructure. With a $4-billion country investment program and a $3.7-billion portfolio already in place, both sides are expanding collaboration to support sustainable growth and regional development.

