Iran boosts phosphate concentrate output at its Esfordi Phosphate Complex in past months

Iran’s Esfordi Phosphate Complex increased phosphate concentrate production to about 35,000 tons in the first five months of the year, up from roughly 34,000 tons last year. Monthly output in August reached around 7,000 tons, exceeding both last year’s performance and planned production targets.

