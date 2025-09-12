Azerbaijan rolling out construction of residential houses in nation's Aghdam

The next phase of residential building construction in Aghdam is officially underway, with a contract worth 9 million manat (approximately $5.3 million) awarded to the “SNT” construction company. This work will focus on the city’s 5th residential district, neighborhood O-136, as part of ongoing restoration efforts in the region.

