Azerbaijan rolling out construction of residential houses in nation's Aghdam
The next phase of residential building construction in Aghdam is officially underway, with a contract worth 9 million manat (approximately $5.3 million) awarded to the “SNT” construction company. This work will focus on the city’s 5th residential district, neighborhood O-136, as part of ongoing restoration efforts in the region.
