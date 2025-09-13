Passenger traffic grows in Azerbaijan’s air transport sector for 8M2025
Azerbaijan’s air transport sector carried nearly 2.7 million passengers in the first eight months of the year, marking a slight increase compared to last year. Air freight, however, declined to around 257 thousand tons, with state airlines handling almost all passenger traffic
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy