Azerbaijan tallies its population's gasoline and diesel expenses for 8M2025

From January through August of this year, gasoline and diesel sales in Azerbaijan totaled 2.45 billion manat ($1.4 billion). According to data from the State Statistics Committee obtained by Trend, this figure grew by 7.9 percent compared to the same period last year. Gasoline and diesel accounted for 6.1 percent of total trade turnover.

