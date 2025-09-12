Azerbaijan tallies its population's gasoline and diesel expenses for 8M2025
From January through August of this year, gasoline and diesel sales in Azerbaijan totaled 2.45 billion manat ($1.4 billion). According to data from the State Statistics Committee obtained by Trend, this figure grew by 7.9 percent compared to the same period last year. Gasoline and diesel accounted for 6.1 percent of total trade turnover.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy