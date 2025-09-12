OPEC+ faces challenges meeting production targets, IEA notes
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
OPEC+ crude oil production edged up by 50 kb/d to 43.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) in August, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported, with the G-8 countries collectively adding just 140 kb/d—well below their official 548 kb/d quota increase.
