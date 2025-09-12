Azerbaijan's repaired Mahmud Rahimov ship makes first voyage to Kazakhstan's Aktau
The Mahmud Rahimov dry cargo ship of ASCO was repaired and made its first voyage to Aktau, Kazakhstan. The main engines were replaced, and key systems were upgraded. After passing inspection, the ship resumed operations with new navigation and communication equipment.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy