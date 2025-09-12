Azerbaijani population's revenues jack up in 8M2025

The nominal revenues of the population of Azerbaijan totaled 57.94 billion manat ($34.2 billion) from January through August 2025. On average, this amounts to 5,660 manat ($3,339) per person. Disposable revenues reached 50.78 billion manat ($29.9 billion), up 7.4 percent from the same period last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register