Iran's horticultural exports see growth over past year

Iran’s orchard product exports surged to about $4.3 billion over the past year, driven by strong pistachio sales and new shipments of citrus and apples to international markets. Despite drought and sanctions, domestic production grew, with banana output reaching roughly 340,000 tons, covering around half of the country’s consumption.

