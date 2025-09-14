Azerbaijan seeks bids for water supply improvement in nation's Zangilan

The Directorate of Facilities Under Construction under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency has launched a tender for design and research work related to Zangilan’s water, wastewater, and rainwater systems. Proposals are due by 17:00 (GMT+4) on October 16, 2025, with a participation fee set at 1,500 manat ($882).

