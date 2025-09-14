We have proven to the entire world that we are a strong and determined nation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. We have proven to the entire world that we are a strong and determined nation. We achieved victory on the battlefield, and we were always ready for peace. However, peace had to be just, based on international law and historical justice, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents of Girmizi Bazar, Hadrut settlements, and Sos village in the Khojavend district, Trend reports.

“The history of the past five years has shown that no external force could influence our will,” the head of state added.