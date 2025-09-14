Azerbaijan shares details on gold import for 7M2025

Azerbaijan imported $3.7 billion worth of gold between January and July 2025 from 22 countries, totaling 38,400 kilograms. The average import price per kilogram stood at $97,500, according to data from the State Statistics Committee. Top exporters to Azerbaijan included Russia, the UK, and the US, while domestic production rose 49.2% year-on-year to 1,862 kilograms.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register