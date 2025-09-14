Azerbaijan shares details on gold import for 7M2025
Azerbaijan imported $3.7 billion worth of gold between January and July 2025 from 22 countries, totaling 38,400 kilograms. The average import price per kilogram stood at $97,500, according to data from the State Statistics Committee. Top exporters to Azerbaijan included Russia, the UK, and the US, while domestic production rose 49.2% year-on-year to 1,862 kilograms.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy