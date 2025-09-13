Azerbaijan, Iran keen to implement series of reciprocal cultural exchange efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13.​ Azerbaijan and Iran have agreed to hold reciprocal cultural days across multiple cities in both countries, the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Abdolreza Rashid, Deputy for Cultural Relations of Iran’s Organization of Culture and Islamic Relations, and Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Officials from both countries agreed to organize the cultural days in the capitals, Baku and Tehran, as well as in other cities.

