President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for new Garakhanbeyli village in Fuzuli district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. On September 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the new Garakhanbeyli village in the Fuzuli district, Trend reports.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, briefed the head of state on the planned works.

The new village will accommodate residents of the Garakhanbeyli and Merdinli villages, which were destroyed during Armenia’s occupation.

The project will be implemented in two phases. The first phase, scheduled for completion next year, will cover nearly 87 hectares. A total of 404 families, or 1,861 residents, are planned to return. The construction will include 404 individual houses - 81 two-room, 202 three-room, 101 four-room, and 20 five-room units. Social infrastructure will also be built, including administrative and service buildings, a school, a kindergarten, a medical facility, and about 16 kilometers of internal roads, along with electricity, gas, water, and sewage networks.

The second phase, to be implemented in 2027–2030, will span around 230 hectares. During this stage, 1,075 families, or 4,093 people, are expected to be resettled. It will envisage the construction of 771 individual houses with two, three, four, and five rooms, as well as two- and three-story residential buildings. Additional facilities will include a school and two kindergartens. The planning of the village takes into account its projected development over the next 20 years.