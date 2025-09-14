Iran sets sights on boosting passenger flights over its skies
Iran plans to increase passenger flights over its skies by 50%, with about 730 flights currently daily, says Mohammad Amirani, CEO of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company. Infrastructure upgrades and air traffic control modernization are underway, expected to finish within a year. Airport renovations are also in progress to boost aviation revenue.
