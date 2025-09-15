Kyrgyzstan, Russia's Rosatom join forces for nuclear medicine center project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 15. The Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the creation of a Nuclear Medicine Center at the National Center for Oncology and Hematology, the country's Minister of Health Erkin Checheibaev said at an international conference in Bishkek marking the 65th anniversary of the National Center, Trend reports.

Checheibaev highlighted the strategic importance of the project, describing it as a key step in the development of the country’s oncology services. He expressed hope for the swift implementation of the project with the support of Russian state corporation Rosatom.

Agreements have also been reached with Indian partners for the supply of modern equipment, including a linear accelerator, which will significantly strengthen the technical capacity of oncology services.

The minister emphasized that Kyrgyzstan’s oncology sector is undergoing major reforms aimed at improving diagnostics and increasing patient survival rates.

“We are committed to introducing the most advanced technologies in cancer treatment,” Checheibaev said.

The conference was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, leading oncologists, and heads of oncology services from Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Türkiye, and other countries