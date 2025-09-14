Turkmenistan experiences moderate trade adjustments in 2025 - CAREC Institute
Photo: CAREC Institute
Turkmenistan's exports fell 19.4% YoY in Q1, with fuel shipments to emerging markets decreasing 35.2% and non-fuel commodity exports down 18.7%. Imports rose 15.3%, with non-fuel goods increasing 15.3%. Within the CAREC region, China remains the main export destination for natural gas.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy