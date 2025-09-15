Azerbaijan’s SOCAR sheds light on field-wide oil and gas output

SOCAR reported that Azerbaijan’s oil production slightly declined last year, totaling around 29 million tons, while gas output increased to approximately 51 billion cubic meters. The company highlighted production from key fields, with the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields leading output, and detailed the methods and wells contributing to overall oil and gas extraction.

