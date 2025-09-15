Azerbaijan’s SOCAR sheds light on field-wide oil and gas output
SOCAR reported that Azerbaijan’s oil production slightly declined last year, totaling around 29 million tons, while gas output increased to approximately 51 billion cubic meters. The company highlighted production from key fields, with the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields leading output, and detailed the methods and wells contributing to overall oil and gas extraction.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy