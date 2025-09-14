Baku to host U17 World Wrestling Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The World U17 Wrestling Championships will be held in Baku in 2026, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation told Trend.

This decision was made at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Union of World Wrestling (UWW). The organization of the competition, for which Sofia (Bulgaria), Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan) and Brasov (Romania) were also candidates, was entrusted to the capital of Azerbaijan.

The world's strongest junior wrestlers will be determined at the National Gymnastics Arena from July 27 to August 2 next year.

A similar competition was held in Baku in 2012.