Kazakhstan's trade with EAEU sees decline in 1H2025
Photo: Statistics Estonia
In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan's trade with EAEU countries declined compared to the same period last year. Kazakhstan mainly exported crude oil, copper products, and radioactive materials.
