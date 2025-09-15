Iran’s seasonal shortage woes to ease thanks to Madar gas project

Iran has signed a contract to develop the Madar gas field in Bushehr province, aiming to produce around 13 million cubic meters of gas and 40,000 barrels of condensate per day. The project, expected to start by March 2026, will help address seasonal gas shortages and strengthen the country’s energy supply over the next 20 years.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register